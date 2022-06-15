‘I’ll give him a call’ – Darwin Nunez is looking forward to asking Luis Suarez ‘lots of questions’ as move to Liverpool is completed

Darwin Nunez has become the third Uruguayan to play for Liverpool and has discussed his relationship with ex-Red Luis Suarez.

Speaking with the club’s website, the forward said: ‘I’ve not had a chance to be in touch with him just yet. But I’m sure when everything comes out on social media, I’ll give him a call or I’ll send him a photo that I’ve taken where he’s there in the background in a picture.

‘I’ll send that to him and we’ll have a bit of a chat and I’ll ask him lots of questions so he can offer his support and help because he’s a real reference to me because he’s a Uruguayan footballer who made history at Liverpool. But, for sure, I’ll get the opportunity soon to call him and have a chat with him’.

READ MORE: Darwin Nunez sums up his move to Liverpool with a four-word post that illustrates his joy at arriving on Merseyside

Despite what some supporters may think of the current Atletico Madrid man now, nearly every fan will rank him as one of the greatest to have ever played for the Reds.

Our former No.7 will surely have nothing but fond memories of Anfield though and he will be quick to inform his 22-year-old compatriot of how much our fans can love a player.

It would be great to be a fly on the wall for their conversation and we’re sure it will make our new No.27 more excited about his Merseyside future.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history