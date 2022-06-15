(Image) Leaked Liverpool third kit design for 2022/23 season pops up online

Liverpool’s alleged third kit for the 2022/23 season was unveiled online by one ASOS model.

The design in question has surfaced once more on Twitter, courtesy of @davesLFCchats, featuring a dark green design with red trim.

A similar dark blue shirt had previously done the rounds across social media, though one might imagine that the option shared on the Twittersphere will appeal to a significant proportion of the club’s fanbase.

You can catch the image online, courtesy of @davesLFCchats on Twitter:

👀 Thoughts reds ? pic.twitter.com/hvORp0Rb9W — DAVES LFC CHATS (@davesLFCchats) June 15, 2022