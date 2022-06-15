James Pearce on the ‘booming statement of intent’ by Liverpool to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica

Liverpool have secured a massive deal for Darwin Nunez and it has sent a message to the rest of the Premier League and Europe.

Writing about the signing for The Athletic, James Pearce said: ‘The signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica is a booming statement of intent. The deal is understood to be worth an initial £64 million with a further £21 million in potential add-ons.

‘The Uruguay international swiftly emerged as Liverpool’s top target and his services have been secured by new sporting director Julian Ward with a minimum of fuss. No summer-long saga here.

‘It certainly helped that, once the 22-year-old learned of Jurgen Klopp’s interest, his mind was quickly made up. There were other suitors, not least Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, but Nunez only wanted Liverpool. He left Benfica in no doubt about that.

‘Liverpool have shortlisted attackers such as Jonathan David, Ismaila Sarr and Jarrod Bowen in recent years but a look at Nunez’s highlights reel for Benfica shows why he was the preferred choice.

‘There are thumping headers, aided by his 6ft 2ins frame, and composed close-range finishes with both feet. He has a habit of being in the right place at the right time. He can hold the ball up and he’s also adept at bursting in behind defences, showcasing the physique required to hold off opponents. He will be licking his lips at the prospect of getting on the end of deliveries from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

‘Predominantly, Nunez has been used through the middle by Benfica but he’s more than a conventional No 9. He’s equally effective operating from the left as he cuts inside to wreak havoc.

‘Liverpool believe he has all the qualities required to light up the Premier League and he represents the next step in the evolution of Klopp’s side’.

It’s an exciting time to be a Red and this signing has helped transform the mood from despair at the end of last season, to excitement for the next.

The mood around our transfer dealings seems to be very positive at the moment and there is a real feeling that more good news could soon follow.

With pre-season yet to begin, there’s still plenty of time for Jurgen Klopp to further strengthen his team for the upcoming campaign.

