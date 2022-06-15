Liverpool are reportedly one of ‘the main bidders’ for 26-year-old Real Madrid star with release clause of ‘€700 million’

Now that Darwin Nunez is in the bag, the Liverpool transfer rumour mill is ready to churn out some new names.

As reported by Sport (translated from Spanish): ‘Marco Asensio’s future is up in the air. His contract ends in 2023 and Real Madrid have doubts whether to renew it, or wait for offers to transfer him.

‘An important group of European clubs from the most powerful Leagues are interested in his signing. In the Premier Arsenal and Liverpool are the main bidders; in the Bundesliga Bayern and Dortmund are also interested; in Serie A Juventus and Milan are willing to bid and PSG could approach his signing as a grievance for losing Mbappé against their interests.

‘The striker has a release clause of €700 million but he could be sold for €50 or €60 million’.

The 26-year-old was held in such high esteem that he was rewarded with a contract that placed his release clause so high but the reported fees that the Spanish club is now asking for, shows that he appears to be very much on the market.

Having signed for the club in 2015, Marco Asensio now have just one year left on his contract and so Real Madrid are likely to listen to offers and especially if they are having ‘doubts’ about his future.

After 42 games last season, the man who has played across the front three scored 12 times and recorded two assists – a tally which may also explain his possible departure.

