Liverpool linked with shock ‘hijack’ move for 17-year-old Manchester United starlet with one year left on his deal

Liverpool and Manchester United haven’t entered into a successful transfer negotiation since 1964 but that could soon come to an end.

As reported by Dinesh Kumar: we are reportedly ‘trying to hijack a deal for Alejandro Garnacho (already negotiating extension with United), but face a lot of competition’.

The 17-year-old’s current deal ends next summer and if we attempt to make a deal now, it may be a cheaper way to get him to move to Anfield.

There are a lot of caveats to that though, one being the unlikelihood of the Old Trafford club wanting to come to any sort of transfer agreement with ourselves.

As well as this, there will be other interested parties and if his parent club can make money this year rather than waiting until next – they may want to push for a quicker sale.

Whichever way this one does go, it seems highly unlikely that we would be able to secure the signing of one of the brightest prospects in Manchester – if indeed we even want to.

