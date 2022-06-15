Liverpool & Manchester City set to share big challenge next season they’ll need to ‘adapt’ to, claims ex-PL star

Liverpool and Manchester City’s signings of Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland respectively have brought about a great deal of excitement for fans of both clubs, not to mention neutrals, ahead of the next campaign.

Paul Robinson did warn, however, that the two outfits would be forced to ‘adapt their styles’ to welcome more traditional No.9s into their squads.

“Both sides are going to have to adapt their styles to suit a number nine,” the former Tottenham shotstopper told Football Insider. “Neither have had an out-and-out number nine for a while. They both have a focal point now.”

Sadio Mane appears set to begin the gradual exodus of the Merseyisders’ prestigious forward trio, which was originally comprised of Bobby Firmino, the No.10 and Mo Salah.

With our Senegalese speedster tipped for the exit door ahead of a third bid from Bayern Munich, the current summer window was and is the perfect time for Jurgen Klopp to build the next phase of his Liverpool side.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that we do possess a more traditional No.9 compared to our Brazilian international in the form of Diogo Jota, though Nunez does certainly look something altogether different to what we currently have available up top.

That may encourage our former Borussia Dortmund tactician to engage with a new formation in order to accommodate the Uruguayan in his first-XI.

Either way, it’s change that need not necessarily be feared by supporters in light of the importance Klopp places on keeping things fresh at L4 season to season.

