Ornstein shares Nunez contract truth that sheds light on likelihood of Salah agreeing fresh Liverpool terms

Liverpool’s policy of sustainability when it comes to their transfer and contract business has been both a source of pride and frustration for various sections of the fanbase.

As far as Mo Salah’s future is concerned, for instance, an unwillingness to pay over the odds to make the Egyptian the club’s top earner by a country mile has become something of a bugbear for some supporters.

David Ornstein summed up the concerns around the 30-year-old quite succinctly when referring to the deal taking Darwin Nunez away from Benfica, with the Reds no doubt keen to have placed the Uruguayan neatly within the current wage structure.

“Paying Mo Salah in excess of £400k a week as he heads into his 30s is one thing,” the journalist spoke on The Athletic Football Podcast (via This Is Futbol).

“It’s a much bigger question than paying Darwin Nunez, I don’t know what it will be about 80, 90, 100, 110,000 a week.

“That slots in perfectly and that is part of Liverpool’s methodology going forward.

“Paying in excess of 400,000 pounds a week is not, and perhaps that’s why we don’t have an agreement on Salah as things stand.”

The former Roma hitman insists it’s not all about money and that there are other factors at play that could encourage him to commit his future to Anfield.

What exactly these other factors are will hopefully become somewhat clearer upon our No.11’s return to Merseyside for the next round of contract talks.

It should be emphasised that, if the finances of the deal are in fact the central concern for Salah, his demands are completely understandable in light of his status as arguably one of the (if not the) best attackers in world football.

Replacing our Egyptian King is an eventuality we’d imagine Julian Ward would much rather avoid having to do next summer given the player we’re already set to lose now in Sadio Mane.

