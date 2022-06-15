Pundits reckons something exciting is about to happen to Nunez after Klopp’s coaching masterstroke

Paddy Kenny has backed Darwin Nunez to play with freedom after Jurgen Klopp’s comments describing the Uruguayan as a ‘work in progress’ took the pressure off the player’s shoulders.

The former Benfica man arrives at Anfield courtesy of a £64m up front fee that could rise to £85m depending on whether or not the conditions of the add-ons attached are met.

“Once you know your manager is behind you, when you know you have a manager who trusts you, it takes so much pressure off,” the former Leeds United goalkeeper told Football Insider. “You think you can play more freely. Hopefully, that is what we see from Nunez now Klopp has said that.”

The striker racked up some remarkable figures in the Portuguese top-flight last term, finding the back of the net on 34 different occasions in 41 games (across all competitions).

From Robert Lewandowski to Mo Salah, Klopp and his coaching staff have a superb track record when it comes to developing exciting talent into world-beaters capable of competing for the highest team and individual honours available.

There’s every expectation amongst commentators that Nunez has the tools available to live up to his significant price-tag and become the latest success story at L4.

If the acquisition of fellow former Primeira Liga employee Luis Diaz – and his smooth transition to life in the English top-flight – was anything to go by, the Premier League could very well be set to welcome another phenomenal forward into its ranks.

