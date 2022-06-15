Takumi Minamino courted by ‘three clubs’ who have ‘opened talks’ with the Japanese international over ‘permanent move’

The signing of Darwin Nunez was always going to mean departures and it looks as though Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino will be first out the door.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter: ‘Takumi Minamino will leave Liverpool this summer, plan hasn’t changed. Three clubs have opened talks to explore potential permanent move – Minamino’s gonna decide soon. 🇯🇵 #LFC

‘Price tag for Minamino deal will be around €17m’.

Despite the three clubs being unnamed by the Italian journalist, it is widely believed that they will include Leeds United and Monaco who have both been linked with the Japanese international before.

Given the introduction of five substitutions to the Premier League and the departure of Divock Origi from Anfield, it was believed that the 27-year-old may be inclined to stay on Merseyside for another year.

However, it appears that he and the club have made a more final decision and that our No.18’s story with our club is about to come to an end.

You can read the full update on Minamino via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

