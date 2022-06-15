‘The priority now has to be…’ – James Pearce on what Liverpool must now focus on following the signing of Darwin Nunez

Liverpool have secured Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho already this summer but what is the next step in this window?

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce discussed our future transfer priorities: ‘With Mane’s replacement secured, the priority now has to be sorting out Salah’s contract situation. The newly-crowned PFA Player of the Year, who is about to enter the final year of his existing deal, has yet to receive an improved offer since the season finished.

‘Mane will be missed. But the show goes on — and a front three of Diaz, Nunez and Salah from the start of next season is mouthwatering’.

It would be great to combine the news of two new signings, with the contract extension of Mo Salah and his long-term commitment to the club.

With confirmation from the Egyptian King that he will be at the club next season though, it may not be the main focus of the club to get this sorted right away.

The hunt for a right-back, centre-midfielder and possibly another forward, seems to be the focus and then our No.11’s future can be assesed come September.

