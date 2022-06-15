(Video) Antony labels Liverpool defender ‘one of the best in the world’ – not Virgil van Dijk

Ajax star Antony described Trent Alexander-Arnold as ‘one of the best in the world’.

The Manchester-United linked man had been building his perfect player and selected the Scouse Academy graduate as his defender.

The No.66 enjoyed a terrific campaign from the right-flank for Liverpool, collecting 19 assists across 47 appearances (in all competitions).

The Merseysiders will be looking to build on an impressive 2021/22 season, with the club only a point behind Manchester City in the title race and falling just short of Champions League glory.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @redRiveraa:

Antony of Ajax on Trent Alexander-Arnold pic.twitter.com/czhXOUTcDj — Capitano🌹 (@redRiveraa) June 15, 2022