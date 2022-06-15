(Video) Darwin Nunez blown away by one thing he saw at AXA training centre: ‘I was really surprised’

Darwin Nunez has admitted he was ‘really surprised’ by the set-up at the AXA training centre prior to confirming his transfer to Liverpool from Benfica.

The former Penarol hitman was blown away by the selection of silverware on display – a sight that helped him envision a future where he himself had contributed to the arrival of further trophies.

With Jurgen Klopp helping build an exciting, new-look frontline that will last well into the future, there’s certainly plenty to look forward to as a Reds fan as the German prepares the next evolution of this tremendous outfit.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

'I came to win trophies.' 🏆 Liverpool's latest signing, Darwin Núñez ✍️pic.twitter.com/s1O3iwZ5pb — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 15, 2022