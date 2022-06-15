(Video) Kenny Dalglish’s face amazingly recreated in tattoo form on one Liverpool supporter’s leg

Jurgen Klopp has been joined by Sir Kenny Dalglish on the leg of one Liverpool supporter.

Thanks to tattoo artist Jay Hutton, the recreation is nothing short of amazing and the video illustrates the time and effort required for such a piece of art.

The former Tattoo Fixers star and supporter of the Reds was clearly happy to share the footage of his work, as the legendary manager joined our current boss.

Alongside the video, the 32-year-old wrote the caption: ‘Enjoy the process…The start of a special leg piece. Liverpool FC greatest managers incoming.

‘Added @kennethdalglish today next to Klopp. Who’s next…?’.

Looks like we’re set to soon see a collage of some of the very best men to have ever overseen the mighty Reds and it’s going to be some piece once it’s finished.

Good luck to whoever owns the leg that will be going through some pain now but it’s going to look great once it’s done.

You can view the full video of the Dalglish tattoo via @JayTAT2 on Twitter:

Enjoy the process… The start of a special leg piece.

Liverpool FC greatest managers incoming.@LFC @LFCFoundation

Added @kennethdalglish today next to Klopp. Who's next…? pic.twitter.com/S9pho84PIr — Jay Hutton (@JayTAT2) June 14, 2022

