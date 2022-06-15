(Video) Klopp will love one Nunez habit shown in impressive Penarol highlights reel

Footage of Darwin Nunez during his old Penarol playing days has emerged online, highlighting the Uruguayan striker’s broad skillset.

One habit that can be witnessed from a young age, which Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be hoping to see on a regular basis at Liverpool, is the player’s willingness to track back and win possession in the opponent’s half.

Contributing to defensive actions is an important attribute the German tactician has encouraged amongst his forwards and will no doubt continue to do with our latest attacking signing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of JMP Comps’ YouTube channel: