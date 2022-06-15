(Video) Luis Diaz and his brother enjoy the summer break as they are filmed dancing on a boat

Despite only joining the club in January, Luis Diaz had an intense second half of the season and looks to be enjoying the break.

Starring in a video alongside his brother, the Colombian was recorded dancing in sync with the music and his sibling.

It looks as though the duo are having a great time, seemingly on quite a large boat or yacht, and finally ending a long season.

READ MORE: Takumi Minamino courted by ‘three clubs’ who have ‘opened talks’ with the Japanese international over ‘permanent move’

For many of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, their season has yet to end or the summer has only just begun but it’s nice to see some of them are having the chance to unwind.

Given the World Cup being played in the middle of the next campaign, our upcoming season starts earlier and finishes later and so any rest the players can get is key.

Unfortunately for the former Porto man but fortunately for the boss, with Colombia not qualifying for the competition we can rely on the forward being one of our fresher players next year.

You can watch the video of Diaz and his brother via Reddit user u/BriarcliffInmate:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history