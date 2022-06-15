(Video) Luis Diaz shows off wild dance moves in party footage emerging from Colombia online

Footage of Luis Diaz dancing at a party during the summer break has surfaced on Twitter.

The Colombian international was spotted sporting a beer in one hand before it was duly removed to free the former FC Porto winger to display his array of moves.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a stellar maiden term with his new outfit following a mid-season switch to Merseyside, playing an important role in Liverpool’s two domestic cup wins.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Mich_McCartney’s Twitter account:

Pensando en ese ataque que tendrá Liverpool la próxima temporada 🔴 😎 pic.twitter.com/J5OHl6ZHXV — Michelle Duque (@Mich_McCartney) June 15, 2022