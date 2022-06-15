(Video) Luis Diaz shows off wild dance moves in party footage emerging from Colombia online

Posted by
(Video) Luis Diaz shows off wild dance moves in party footage emerging from Colombia online

Footage of Luis Diaz dancing at a party during the summer break has surfaced on Twitter.

The Colombian international was spotted sporting a beer in one hand before it was duly removed to free the former FC Porto winger to display his array of moves.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a stellar maiden term with his new outfit following a mid-season switch to Merseyside, playing an important role in Liverpool’s two domestic cup wins.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Mich_McCartney’s Twitter account:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top