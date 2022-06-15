(Video) Nunez reveals one major factor that convinced him to join Liverpool

Darwin Nunez left the Portuguese top-flight as Benfica’s top-scorer by a country mile and he’s set the bar high for his Liverpool career after a move was officially confirmed.

The Uruguayan shared his desire to win ‘a lot of trophies’ with the Merseysiders; a distinct likelihood one would think under Jurgen Klopp, particularly with the 22-year-old having agreed a six-year contract.

Taking up the No.27 shirt formerly held by cult hero Divock Origi, our latest signing has some big boots to fill at Anfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

'I came to win trophies.' 🏆 Liverpool's latest signing, Darwin Núñez ✍️pic.twitter.com/s1O3iwZ5pb — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 15, 2022