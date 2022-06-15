(Video) “Sorry Virg!” – No place for Virgil van Dijk in Mo Salah’s dream five-a-side team but another teammate makes the cut

Mo Salah has selected his dream five-a-side team but he only had room for one Liverpool teammate in the select squad.

Speaking with Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport, the 30-year-old said: “I go for Trent, I love Trent! So I go Trent, Mbappe, myself and sorry Virg, I don’t defend! Messi and Ronaldo”.

So, it’s good news for Trent Alexander-Arnold but not as good for Virgil van Dijk, with our No.66 getting the honour of being the only other Red in the team.

When the Egyptian King says he doesn’t defend, he wasn’t lying and his selection is anything but a defensive one with four of the five men being attackers.

However, when it features the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe – you can’t argue too much with not making the cut in that one.

It’s perhaps no surprise to see our No.11 back himself in there too, with the Egyptian very much feeling at home alongside the world’s best players.

You can watch the video of Salah via BT Sport on YouTube:

