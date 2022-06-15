‘You don’t realise just how…’ – Former Liverpool captain sends welcome message to new signing Darwin Nunez

Liverpool have announced the arrival of Darwin Nunez and it has excited several ex-players, as much as it has our supporters.

Taking to his Twitter account, Phil Thompson wrote: ‘Welcome Darwin,you know you have joined a big club but believe me you don’t realise just how big it really is YNWA’.

It’s a great message from the 68-year-old and shows how delighted everyone attached to the club is with the signing of the Uruguayan this summer.

Many outside the city or country won’t realise how all-consuming this football club is and a certain 22-year-old is about to receive some first-hand experience.

Given that he has signed a six-year deal with the Reds too, the new No.27 is here to stay and is expected to learn very quickly about how big the club is.

The former Benfica man can enjoy a couple of weeks break before his Merseyside journey begins for real and then the whirlwind will begin.

You can view the messaged to Nunez from @Phil_Thompson4 on Twitter:

