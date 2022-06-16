Bolton Wanderers interested in 18-year-old Liverpool full-back with the possibility of a transfer nearing a ‘positive conclusion’ – report

Bolton Wanderers are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley.

The Northern Ireland international made five appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side last term and has seen his game time limited as a result of competing with Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

It’s believed that the League One outfit are in the market for a full-back and are therefore interested in the 18-year-old, that’s according to journalist Alan Nixon (via the Manchester Evening News).

READ MORE: Ex-Premier League forward claims Darwin Nunez’s arrival at Liverpool ‘has changed the dimension’ of the English top-flight and makes title race prediction

Bradley has eight caps to his name at senior level and also has Champions League experience after coming on as a late substitute in Liverpool’s defeat of AC Milan at the San Siro in December.

He also registered an assist against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup earlier this season – a competition that the Reds went on to win after defeating Chelsea on penalties in the final at Wembley.

The youngster has spent his entire professional career at Liverpool and is yet to experience first team football anywhere else, but the report claims that the Lancashire club’s interest is nearing a ‘positive conclusion’.

Bradley may be seeking a move away from Anfield this summer in order to continue his development playing regular first team football.

He’s learning from one of the best full-backs in the world in Alexander-Arnold everyday at the AXA Training Centre, but his chances may be further limited next term after it was reported today that Klopp’s side have agreed a deal with Aberdeen to sign 18-year-old Calvin Ramsay.

The Scottish U21 international is expected to complete his medical in the coming days ahead of a £4m move (with a further £2.5m available in add-ons).

Kostas Tsimikas has arrived at the club and now provides excellent competition for the left-back spot with Andy Robertson, and despite still being a teenager, Ramsay will certainly be hoping to do the same on the opposite flank with our No. 66.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history