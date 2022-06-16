Brighton came close to signing prolific Liverpool star for £40.1m less than Reds paid for him – report

It has emerged that Brighton and Hove Albion could have signed Darwin Nunez for £23.9m last summer.

The claim comes courtesy of Portuguese outlet Record (via Sport Witness), with the publication noting that a deal collapsed at the last minute ‘because of an issue at the Lisbon side’.

The Merseysiders secured their man for £64m up front – a transfer that could rise to as much as £85m if the conditions attached to the add-ons included are met – signing the Uruguayan up to a six-year contract.

The Seagulls have secured and developed some impressive players over the years, including the likes of Yves Bissouma (now Tottenham-bound) and Marc Cucurella (heavily linked with Manchester City).

Having enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Eagles last term – amassing 34 goals in 41 appearances (across all competitions) – it’s far from surprising that Nunez’s price-tag went up quite significantly over the course of a year.

Still, one might argue it remains something of a bargain given the player the former Penarol hitman is said to be replacing in Sadio Mane.

