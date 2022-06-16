Confirmed PL fixture list released as Liverpool set to face Carvalho’s former club on first day of the season

The Premier League fixture list has been officially released, with Liverpool set to face-off against Fabio Carvalho’s former club in Fulham on the opening day of the season.

The Cottagers secured the Championship title by two points ahead of fellow promoted outfit Bournemouth last term.

The Merseysiders will head into the 2022/23 campaign hoping to go a step further than their 92-point finish and beat title favourites Manchester City to the league crown this time around.

With us expected to undergo some adaptation following the addition of Darwin Nunez, a more typical No.9 of the likes which we arguably haven’t seen for some time at Anfield, it’s unclear as of yet how this may affect us early on in the campaign.

It has been suggested that we could opt for a tactical change, perhaps adopting a 4-2-3-1 to reduce the reliance on midfielders and slot in the Uruguayan international (a formation we’re not entirely unfamiliar with).

One can certainly expect Jurgen Klopp to encourage some kind of evolution in his squad in a bid to keep things fresh ahead of our next campaign.

Liverpool’s opening five Premier League fixtures are as follows:

Fulham v Liverpool

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man Utd v Liverpool

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Liverpool v Newcastle

