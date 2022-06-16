Darwin Nunez sets the bar high for Liverpool career with response to Luis Suarez online

Darwin Nunez has responded to Luis Suarez’s well-wishes on Instagram, stating his ambition to follow in the footsteps of the former Liverpool striker at Anfield.

The striker will no doubt be hoping to at least replicate the ex-Barcelona man’s record of 82 goals scored for the Merseysiders; a collection of efforts he could very well overcome over the course of his six-year contract.

“@ luissuarez9 I am proud to follow in your footsteps! I hope I can perform like you did in Liverpool!” the 22-year-old told his compatriot online.

The Reds’ latest summer signing joins after agreeing terms with the side, though it should be noted a complete transfer depends on the availability of a work permit, which many are assured should present no problem for the player.

Suarez delighted in great measure during his brief stint at L4, coming achingly close to guiding us to our first title in 14 years with a phenomenal 2013/14 campaign.

It wasn’t meant to be for Brendan Rodgers’ men and, with Jurgen Klopp’s outfit, Manchester City remain a prominent barrier between ourselves and a further league title beyond the 2019/20 season.

With such quality coming in the door, however, fears over the departure of a world-class talent in Sadio Mane will be somewhat allayed, particularly should Nunez enjoy the kind of quick transition to life in English football fans witnessed following Luis Diaz’s switch away from FC Porto.

