David Maddock makes Jude Bellingham point amid reports that Liverpool are prioritising a midfielder next summer

News of Liverpool having reportedly called time on their involvement in the transfer window only six days after its opening marks an impressive showing from Julian Ward in his first summer window as sporting director.

However, many feel that the Reds are neglecting the middle of the park by doing so. Interestingly, the club appears to still feel the midfield remains a priority to be solved next year, according to a tweet from David Maddock.

Liverpool have agreed £6.5m deal for Calvin Ramsay. Takes summer spending close to £100m – and CONCLUDES incomings in this window. Jurgen Klopp ready to wait to make midfield his priority in summer 2023. Well known admirer of Jude Bellingham, who may be available then.#LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) June 16, 2022

Jude Bellingham is known to be admired by Jurgen Klopp and the Reds’ scouting department, with some reports suggesting that the side will look to seriously compete with Real Madrid for his signature.

It’s not yet clear whether the Borussia Dortmund star will be the top target on our list come the time of the next summer window, though it would be fair to presume the Englishman’s at least highly-placed.

As we at the Empire of the Kop have noted, of course, delaying could leave Julian Ward with quite a bit to do should we fail to agree a contract extension for Mo Salah.

Given Real Madrid’s reported interest in the former Birmingham City prospect, it perhaps suggests a degree of confidence that Liverpool will get their man (be it Bellingham or another target) in the window in question.

Beyond that, Ward has already proved his credentials with moves for Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, though it will take some going to find a suitable replacement for a talent of our No.11’s calibre.

