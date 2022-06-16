Ex-Liverpool player declared bankrupt after running up debts of £120,000 following years of gambling addiction

Despite the glitz, glamour and gigantic pay cheques that are often attached to modern football, one former Liverpool player has experienced the dark side of the game.

As reported by BBC News: ‘Former footballer Danny Guthrie has been declared bankrupt after he racked up £120,000 in gambling debts.

‘The 35-year-old started at Liverpool before playing for Bolton, Newcastle, Reading, Blackburn and Walsall.

‘In May 2019 he borrowed £75,000 from a friend to pay his expenses, promising to repay the loan after selling a home.

‘But before that he ran up the gambling debts, and when he sold the property in 2020 for £160,000, he chose to repay those debts ahead of other creditors’.

The 35-year-old spent six years with our academy and first-team set-up, making a total of seven appearances for Rafa Benitez’s Reds during the 2006/07 season.

It’s obviously very sad that the financial benefits that his career in football provided him and his family, have been wiped away through addiction to gambling.

This must be a terrible situation for the former Newcastle and Reading man and let’s hope this can all find a happy conclusion, however long that may take.

