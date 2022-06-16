Ex-Premier League forward claims Darwin Nunez’s arrival at Liverpool ‘has changed the dimension’ of the English top-flight and makes title race prediction

Noel Whelan has labelled Liverpool’s signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica as ‘the perfect move’ and claimed the Uruguayan’s arrival has ‘changed the dimension of the whole Premier League’.

The former Leeds United man also believes that Jurgen Klopp’s side and Manchester City will once again battle it out for top-spot next season.

The Sky Blues pipped the Reds to the title by a single point last term and Whelan is expecting another ‘shoot-out’ between the pair.

“I think he’s [Nunez] coming in straight away as the out-and-out number nine,” he told Football Insider.

“Liverpool and Man City haven’t had that option for a few seasons now. It’s nice to see two goalscorers and natural strikers again.

“I expect both of them to light up the Premier League. They’re coming in with good records in Portugal and Germany.

“Klopp has obviously been a big admirer of Nunez for a while. He scored twice in two games against Liverpool in the Champions League.

“I think it’s the perfect move. It’s one they had to make when you see Erling Haaland coming in at City.

“They’ve not messed about, they’ve got the deal done – and this has changed the dimension of the whole Premier League.

“It’s going to be a shoot-out for first and second yet again.”

City’s signing of Erling Haaland certainly is a great move for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Both us and City haven’t operated with an out-and-out striker for a number of years now and therefore this summer may be the beginning of a new chapter for both sides.

The pair have dominated English football in recent years, sharing the last five league titles and appearing to break records week after week.

It’s hard to see any side competing with us or City next season.

Chelsea briefly looked like they would compete at the beginning of last season, but eventually tailed off and finished third – 18 points behind us.

The Citizens netted 99 league goals last term whilst we scored a respectable 94, but with both side’s now set to operate with proven goal scorers, you’d have every right to expect an increase on those figures next season.

We face the Etihad outfit on July 30 in the Community Shield before our Premier League campaign gets underway on August 6 when we travel to Craven Cottage to face newly promoted Fulham.

