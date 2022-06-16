Ex-Premier League striker’s latest comments will provoke speculation surrounding Caoimhin Kelleher’s Liverpool future

Gabriel Agbonlahor has admitted that it must be ‘hard’ for Liverpool ‘keeper Caoimhin Kelleher to continue settling to be Jurgen Klopp’s second-choice behind Alisson Becker.

The Ireland international starred in the Reds’ Carabao Cup run which saw them lift the trophy against Chelsea back in February.

The 23-year-old made eight appearances for Klopp’s side (across all competitions) and impressed on each occasion, but ex-Aston Villa forward Agbonlahor has claimed the Academy graduate may need to drop down to the Championship to seek regular first-team football.

“It’s hard, especially for goalkeepers,” the 35-year-old told Football Insider.

“I know goalkeepers that I’ve played with and as second choice, you can go through a whole season not playing over five games if you get knocked out of the Carabao Cup early.

“It depends on the player, do you want to be second choice and not play any games in your career or do you want to go out and drop down a league or move to a different league to become a number one?

“There’s no better feeling than playing every week and that’s how most players feel.”

Life as a second-choice ‘keeper certainly must be difficult, but he’s learning from one of the best goalkeepers in the world in Alisson Becker everyday at the AXA Training Centre.

Kelleher performs well every time he’s called upon so it would be understandable if the Irishman was to seek a move away from the club, whether that be on loan or permanently.

The biggest compliment we can give to our No. 62 is that whenever he plays, he looks comfortable and the side as a whole doesn’t look any weaker.

Our current No. 1 is 29 years of age so certainly has a good few years ahead of him and that may therefore be decisive in determining whether Kelleher is happy to remain at the club long-term.

He did recently admit that he was planning on sitting down with the club and having a ‘conversation’ about his future.

Whether those discussions have taken place it’s yet to be known, but one thing’s for sure, it would be a huge blow is he was to seek a permanent move away from the club.

