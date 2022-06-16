Former 26-year-old Liverpool target leaves door open for Real Madrid exit – his contract expires in 2023

Marco Asensio has left the door open to an early departure from Real Madrid with the player set to enter the final year of his contract with the Champions League holders.

Liverpool were previously linked with the forward, though links have somewhat dried up of late with the side possessing superb attacking options.

“We will see what I will do with my future. Renew or leave Real Madrid?” the Spaniard told reporters (as covered by talkSPORT). “I think there are three possibilities, there is also the option to stay and fulfil my contract year.”

That being said, depth for the right-flank, a position otherwise dominated by Mo Salah, could prove to be more than tempting for the club going into the next campaign.

With 12 goals registered in 42 games (across all competitions) doesn’t sound particularly impressive when compared against the contributions of our No.11 and Sadio Mane for instance.

That being said, when minutes played are taken into account, Asensio finds the back of the net every 175.83 minutes, a rate of fire that isn’t disastrous.

One might even argue that Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff would feel somewhat confident they could improve that record, though it very much remains to be seen as to whether Liverpool will go for the bait.

