Gavi edges closer to a new Barcelona contract with ‘€1B release clause’ which helps tie down his long-term future

Liverpool had been thought to have been in the market for a midfielder in this window but one Barcelona ‘target’ looks to be slipping away.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Barcelona have scheduled a new direct contact with Pablo Gavi’s agent Iván de la Peña to complete the agreement on new contract. 🔴📁 #FCB

‘After many meetings, Barça hope it will be the final contact with Gavi and then to sign new five year deal with €1B release clause’.

READ MORE: Supporters thought Darwin Nunez was ‘the biggest flop in Benfica history’ after his early performances in Portugal

Now that it appears very much that Jurgen Klopp will not be bolstering his midfield options in this window anyway, the news that Gavi may not be coming to Anfield is perhaps easier to take.

This potential new deal for the 17-year-old will mean that he is out of the question for several years too, unless FSG happen to find a spare billion lying around their offices.

It looks as though next summer is our time to strike and many of our supporters are hoping that Jude Bellingham is the centre-mid we are looking for.

You can view the update on Gavi via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Barcelona have scheduled a new direct contact with Pablo Gavi’s agent Iván de la Peña to complete the agreement on new contract. 🔴📁 #FCB After many meetings, Barça hope it will be the final contact with Gavi and then to sign new five year deal with €1B release clause. pic.twitter.com/tuUr7Vo3O3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history