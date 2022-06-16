Gini Wijnaldum cruelly embarrassed with the Ligue 1 Flop Signing of the Year award after a season of ‘looking lost in PSG’s midfield’

Gini Wijnaldum has crowned off a poor first season in France by being crowned the Ligue 1 Flop Signing of the Year, proving the grass isn’t always greener.

As reported by Get French Football News: ‘This was another tough category but Wijnaldum comfortably won the fans’ vote by a wide margin after a season in which the Dutchman did little more than look lost in PSG’s midfield as his team played around him.

‘Mauricio Pochettino should take some blame for the former Liverpool man’s underperformance, often using him out of position as a nominal wide forward or attacking midfielder, seemingly leaving the player at a loss over what his exact role was supposed to be.

‘A brace against RB Leipzig in the Champions League was his only meaningful contribution’.

There’s no hiding that our former No.5 turned down a contract from Liverpool and received a huge pay rise in Paris instead.

This wasn’t his best footballing decision, with the 31-year-old now being publicly embarrassed but perhaps the enlarged wages will benefit him in other ways off the field.

As has been said many times, there aren’t many who leave Jurgen Klopp’s Reds for bigger and better things – let that be a message to you Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

