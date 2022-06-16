‘I know early…’ – Neville drops Liverpool claim ahead of 2022/23 season amid Man Utd’s fumbling efforts in the transfer window

Posted by
‘I know early…’ – Neville drops Liverpool claim ahead of 2022/23 season amid Man Utd’s fumbling efforts in the transfer window

Gary Neville has claimed in a tweet that Manchester United’s rivals (‘the others’) appear ‘set and ready’ ahead of the next campaign following a series of quality transfers.

Manchester City and Liverpool, for instance, have both signed significant attacking talents in Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez respectively, with the latter moving quickly to replace likely outgoing star, Sadio Mane.

By comparison, the Red Devils have struggled to land their targets, losing out on the Uruguayan international to their bitter league rivals.

READ MORE: Former 26-year-old Liverpool target leaves door open for Real Madrid exit – his contract expires in 2023

With successive managers failing to sustain consistent success following the departure of a legendary club figure in Sir Alex Ferguson, the project at Old Trafford has evidently become increasingly less appealing to prospective targets.

On our end, however, our stock has significantly shot up after the arrival of Jurgen Klopp and the formation of a competent team of backroom staff from the analysts to the physios.

Whilst we fell just short of recording a historic quadruple haul of silverware last term, the fact remains that the possibility of attaining trophies at Liverpool is a likely one for potential incomings – a comparatively hugely appealing factor when weighing up a move to Manchester or L4.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top