(Images) Sadio Mane spotted taking part in a community football match despite torrential rain in Senegal

Sadio Mane returned home to Senegal yesterday to take part in a community football match.

The AFCON winner was pictured taking part in the game on an extremely muddy surface in his home town of Bambali.

There was torrential rain during the game and our No. 10 appeared to be absolutely drenched whilst enjoying some time back in his homeland after a long season with Liverpool.

The former Southampton man is well-known for his charity work and all he does in attempting to help develop the African nation.

The 30-year-old is reportedly on his way out of the Reds this summer with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich close to agreeing a move for the Senegal international.

Bayern have reportedly had two bids rejected by the Anfield outfit but with Mane’s salary demands not being met on Merseyside, it’s believed that he’s looking for a new challenge in Germany.

Barcelona are reportedly ready to improve their offer for Munich forward Robert Lewandowski meaning Mane’s departure away from Anfield may be accelerated.

The winger’s current contract at Liverpool is set to expire at the end of next season so it does make sense to therefore cash in and receive a transfer fee of around £40m instead of losing him for free in 12 months time.

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes the former RB Salzburg man may regret leaving Jurgen Klopp’s side, but only time will tell if he’s made the right decision.

It’s great to see the forward hasn’t forgot where he came from and whatever he decides to do this summer, we wish him all the best.

You can see images of Mane playing in the community football match below via @13footballC on Twitter:

Sadio Mané va doter son village Bambaly d’un stadium avec une pelouse synthétique.❤️🇸🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/fFPwVTu06l — 13football_com (@13footballC) June 16, 2022

