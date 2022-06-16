Jose Enrique urges Liverpool to sign 30-year-old midfielder ‘more offensive’ than Thiago Alcantara

Jose Enrique has suggested that Liverpool should make a move for Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international is out of contract at the London club at the end of the month and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the former Spurs and Inter Milan midfielder.

But ex-Red Enrique believes Eriksen could do a job at Anfield whilst Jurgen Klopp waits for the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.

“Another interesting player that could be our solution to our midfield and spending nothing because he [Eriksen] is a free agent,” the Spaniard said on his Instagram story (via the Metro).

“He is a short-term solution but then we can wait for [Jude] Bellingham next season. He will play if he deserves to play like everyone else.

“Eriksen is a top player and I believe he can compete for a starting spot in our XI. The season is very long. “He is that kind of player, like Thiago, but maybe a little bit more offensive. But Thiago is our magician.”

READ MORE: Ex-PL forward suggests Liverpool will ‘lose goals’ when Sadio Mane leaves and expects Jurgen Klopp to ‘tweak the system’ as a result of Darwin Nunez’s arrival

Eriken is certainly a talented player and it’s great to see him back playing after his health scare at the Euros last year.

He may be 30, but he still has the ability to perform at the top level as he showed for Thomas Frank’s side last term.

He only appeared 11 times after joining in January but he registered one goal and four assists for the Bees.

No disrespect to Brentford, but it would be interesting to see him once again back in a top-side and playing in the Champions League.

Midfield is one area that we are looking to strengthen this summer, but only if the right player is available.

England International Bellingham is believed to be a target but that deal will be revisited in 12 months time according to reports.

We can’t see Eriksen coming to Merseyside, but it’s certainly not a bad shout from our former full-back.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history