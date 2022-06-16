Liverpool find out when they will first play Man City, Man Utd & Everton for the 2022/23 PL campaign

Liverpool are set to face bitter league rivals Manchester United on 20th August, leaving new boss Erik ten Hag little time to adjust and prepare for the visit of the FA Cup and League Cup winners.

Clashes with Everton and Manchester City then follow on 3rd September and 15th October respectively, the latter an exciting prospect in light of both outfits highly-anticipated signings of Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland.

The Merseysiders missed out on the league title by a point last term and will be hoping to rectify such heartbreak with another stellar campaign to bring the Premier League crown back to Merseyside for the first time since 2020.

The first few fixtures are relatively soft for Jurgen Klopp’s men who are set to meet with Marco Silva’s Championship winners on the first day of the season.

An away visit to Southampton will complete the term for us according to the fixture list released by the English top-flight.

You can catch the first meetings with the sides discussed below:

Saturday 20th August – Man Utd v Liverpool

Saturday 3rd September – Everton v Liverpool

Saturday 15th October – Liverpool v Man City

