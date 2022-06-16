Liverpool have ‘already offered €100 million’ to Borussia Dortmund for the services of Jude Bellingham next year

Liverpool and Real Madrid look set to lock horns once again, this time over the signature of Jude Bellingham.

As reported by Cadena SER: ‘Real Madrid would like to close an agreement with Dortmund but would not bring the player in this year. It would not be a transfer, but a commitment to have the preferential option for the English player that would then come next year.

‘The deal is close to around €90 million and the type of contract would be between 5 and 6 seasons.

‘The big problem is called Liverpool. Klopp’s team also wants Bellingham and has already offered €100 million to Dortmund for the player.

‘Another duel between greats but one that will wait for next season because, after Haaland, Dortmund have said that they are not going to release the Englishman this year’.

If this deal is to be one that is agreed next summer, then we may be set for a year of negotiation against the Spanish champions.

For Jurgen Klopp to land the 18-year-old, we will need to ensure that we are in a positive position on the pitch to secure his services and that should be a safe enough bet.

If the midfielder wants to make a comeback to his home nation and we show a clear interest, as we have, then this deal could be completed.

