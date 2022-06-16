Liverpool ‘submit £60m bid’ for Leeds star Raphinha as Barcelona’s move is complicated by the hunt for Robert Lewandowski

Liverpool have been repeatedly linked with a move for Raphinha despite it seemingly being dead in the water for weeks.

As reported by Anfield Central (via Sport): ‘Liverpool have submitted a £60 million bid to sign Raphinha. His agent, Deco, has so far rejected every offer for his client’s services.

‘Leeds are unwilling to let him leave but they will find it difficult to reject offers for the Brazilian if he forces a move away from Elland Road.

‘Raphinha has apparently said ‘no’ to joining Liverpool in favour of joining Barcelona this summer but with the La Liga outfit still battling financially, things aren’t straightforward.

‘Their matters are complicated by their plans to add Robert Lewandowski to their squad this summer’.

It does make sense that a move for Robert Lewandowski will cause Barcelona to make a decision between several other transfer options, due to their financial restraints.

However, the Catalans don’t seem to be too hamstrung with these money troubles as of yet and so they may still be able to pull both deals off.

If we are to add another player to the mix, it’s most likely to be a midfielder and this may just be a ploy to get the La Liga side to pay more money to Leeds United for the Brazilian.

