‘Medical will be next’ – Liverpool make breakthrough for third summer signing with bargain fee agreed, confirms Dominic King

Liverpool have officially ‘made a breakthrough’ in a move for Calvin Ramsay with a medical on the way.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Dominic King, with the report noting that a fee of £4m up front has been agreed with Aberdeen for the fullback’s services.

Liverpool have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Calvin Ramsey; a £4m deal has been agreed, with £2.5m in add-ons. A medical will be next.

It would also seem, at this stage, that will be it in terms of incomings. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) June 16, 2022

It’s understood that the highly-rated teenager will come in as an understudy to first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With us possessing superb cover down the left-flank for Andy Robertson in the form of Greek international, Kostas Tsimikas, the hope will be that the Scot could eventually provide a similar level of reliability on the opposite side of the pitch.

There’s a great deal of expectation surrounding Ramsay after winning the Scottish Football Writers’ young player of the year award at 18 years of age.

We are said to be interested in bringing in a new midfielder, though, without any further pertinent updates on relevant targets, it seems we’re willing to wait a year to bring in potential addition in that department.

