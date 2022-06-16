Paul Joyce’s Liverpool transfer update could make Julian Ward’s task difficult next summer

Paul Joyce has confirmed in a tweet that Liverpool will not engage in any further business in the summer window after completing a deal for Aberdeen’s highly-rated teenager, Calvin Ramsay.

The Merseysiders have arranged transfers for Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez, the latter of which is considered a replacement for outgoing star, Sadio Mane.

Liverpool agree deal for Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay which is set to be their last incoming transfer of the window. Prepared to wait until 2023 for midfield reinforcements. https://t.co/r80ky5SS5O — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) June 16, 2022

The arrival of a new midfielder was thought to be something of a priority for Jurgen Klopp’s men, though it seems no further attempts to reinforce the department in question will be made after a failed move for former Monaco man, Aurelien Tchouameni.

Given that we could be looking at a situation where Mo Salah doesn’t agree a contract extension and departs on a free at the end of the 2022/23 season, the next summer window could leave Julian Ward with some serious transfer business to do.

The signing of Darwin Nunez before Mane’s exit suggests that Michael Edwards’ protege is more than up to the task, though it begs the question as to whether we’ll have the finances to both shore up the midfield and replace an almost peerless talent in the Egyptian King.

