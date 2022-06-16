‘The rumour is’ – Pundit makes ‘behind the scenes’ admission regarding Mo Salah’s Liverpool future

Don Hutchison has claimed that Liverpool ‘couldn’t afford’ to lose both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane for free next summer.

The star duo’s Anfield contracts are set to expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign and although the Egyptian King has confirmed that he’s remaining on Merseyside for a further 12 months, it appears that Mane is set to join Bayern Munich during the current transfer window.

The thought of losing either of them for free, never mind both of them, really is worrying, but ex-Red Hutchison believes he’s heard a ‘behind the scenes’ rumour regarding Salah’s future.

“Behind the scenes, there is a rumour,” Hutchison told BBC Radio 5 Live Sport (via HITC).

“I am not sure it’s that wide off the mark.

“But I don’t think Liverpool wanted to lose Mo Salah because he is staying at the club next season.

“The rumour is that he might not then stay on at Liverpool, so they could then potentially lose him on a free transfer next summer.

“I think Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp couldn’t afford to lose Mo Salah and Sadio Mane on free-transfers next season.”

Bayern Munich have reportedly had two offers for our No. 10 rejected.

Despite this, the Bundesliga giants remain confident that they will still secure the Senegal international’s signature in the near future and that he has played his last game for Liverpool.

Salah, meanwhile, confirmed before the Reds’ Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid that he is remaining on Merseyside, but beyond his current deal, there is still uncertainty.

Jurgen Klopp is of course eager to extend the former Roma man’s contract, but reaching an agreement thus far has proved difficult.

Both Salah and Mane may both be 30 years of age, but they still look as fit as ever and are performing at a consistently high level.

We’re expecting to receive a fee of around £40m for the former Southampton man whilst if there’s no agreement reached with the Egyptian King and his agent in 12 months time, we may be losing one of the world’s best players for free.

