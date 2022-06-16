Two familiar Champions League opponents are set to be added to this season’s pre-season tour for Liverpool

Liverpool have already lined up friendlies against Manchester United and Crystal Palace but more are set to follow.

With Jurgen Klopp’s squad set to begin training from the 4th of July, The Times have reported that two further matches are set to be added to our schedule.

Games against recent Champions League opponents Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig will seek to strengthen a bond between our club and themselves.

With Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita and Ibou Konate being signed from the respective clubs, the Reds have grown to build a relationship with the teams owned by the energy drink brand.

These games will all fall before the campaign curtain raiser against Manchester City in the Community Shield, which is being held at the King Power Stadium on the 30th of July.

That will then be followed by our first game of the Premier League season away to Fulham, on the 6th of August.

At the time of writing, that is now just 51 days away and before we know it – the World Cup will begin in Qatar in late November.

