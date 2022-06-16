(Video) Ex-Red discusses Liverpool’s Premier League fixture list ahead of the 2022/23 campaign

Neil Mellor has claimed Liverpool must ‘improve’ against ‘their rivals’ in order to be as competitive as possible next season.

The Reds failed to beat any of the other three sides that finished in the top four in the Premier League last term, drawing all six games, and were pipped to the title by a single point by Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will face Pep Guardiola’s side in October and in April in the new campaign and Mellor has already labelled those games as ‘massive’.

In addition to those clashes with the Citizens, the Reds are set to welcome Spurs to Anfield with just five games remaining.

We were held to a 1-1 draw by Antonio Conte’s side with just three games to play last season – a result that ultimately ended up costing us the title.

Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Newcastle are the first three sides to visit Anfield next season and Mellor also explained that those games are perfect for helping Darwin Nunez settle on Merseyside and offer him ‘every chance’ to net his first goals for the club.

We can’t wait for new campaign to get underway already but for now, Klopp has plenty of work to do on the training pitch to ensure we remain as competitive as possible once again next season.

