(Video) Reds fans will be excited about Liverpool-bound Calvin Ramsay after watching his first senior goal

Aberdeen teenager Calvin Ramsay is reportedly on the verge of joining Liverpool this summer after a £4m deal was agreed between the two clubs.

That figure may rise to £6.5m with a number of potential add-ons included in the deal for the Scotland U21 international who made 33 appearances for the Scottish outfit last term and it’s believed that his medical will be completed later this week.

And as ever with new signings, highlights and clips of their performances and best-bits have began to circulate online.

If Ramsay’s first senior goal is anything to go by, Liverpool fans will be buzzing with excitement over the 18-year-old – against Dundee back in April, the full-back netted an absolute rocket in the Dons’ 2-2 draw at Dens Park.

He will arrive on Merseyside and continue his development under the watchful eye of Jurgen Klopp and co.

The Scotsman will have his compatriot and opposite full-back Andy Robertson to learn from as well as one of the world’s best full-backs in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He will learn a lot from training alongside our No. 66 at the AXA Training Centre everyday so hopefully the move is made official in the coming days.

