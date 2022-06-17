BBC pundit says ‘players need a break in order to perform’ after ludicrous amount of post-season international games

Despite a mammoth season where Liverpool played every possible game, they weren’t afforded a full post-season break because of needless international games.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily, Laura Bassett said: “I just think the clubs are so refined in their processes and their research. The amount of staff that they have now, you really have to give the players as much support as possible.

“But sometimes, as a player, it’s the psychological and mental aspect that you just can’t take away – and underestimate and downplay, to be honest.

“We saw from recent games that it’s tough. These players are human – you can’t forget that. You can’t just roll out performances at such a high level and intensity. Players need a break in order to perform.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold was part of the England camps at the end of the season, with many of his club teammates clocking up huge air miles at the end of a grueling campaign and it just seems so unnecessary.

Some countries have played qualifiers for the World Cup, or their respective international tournaments, but for so many friendlies and Nations League games being played – it doesn’t make sense.

Let these athletes have a break and we will all see the benefit on the pitch, especially when there’s a World Cup this year as well.

Maybe one day some governing bodies will put the players first.

