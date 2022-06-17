Delegation from Bayern Munich heads to England to finalise Sadio Mane transfer – Chris Bascombe

Bayern Munich remain confident in securing the signing of Sadio Mane this summer despite already having had two bids rejected by Liverpool for the Senegal international.

The Anfield outfit did recently confirm the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica and may now therefore be willing to let the 30-year-old leave and it’s believed a delegation from the Bundesliga outfit will arrive in England today to finalise a deal for the former Southampton man, that’s according to The Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were left furious at the German side’s second bid for their No. 10 – it’s believed that the Allianz Arena outfit had offered a maximum of £30m which included ‘unachievable’ add-ons such as Mane winning three Ballon d’Ors.

But despite the rejections, Bayern will return with a third offer that they believe will be enough to tempt the Merseysiders to bid farwell to the winger.

The AFCON winner is under contract at Liverpool until the end of next season but the club are reportedly wanting to cash in on the forward in order to reduce the chances of losing him for free in 12 months time.

The Reds are holding out for a fee of £40m.

The former RB Salzburg man has netted 120 goals for the club in 269 games and has lifted every major trophy possible available during his time on Merseyside.

It’s therefore understandable, to an extent, as to why Mane may be seeking a fresh challenge elsewhere in Europe.

He may be 30 years of age, but his performances last season appear to show no signs of him ageing and he’s confident that he can continue to perform at the highest level.

If reports are to be believed, he was requesting £400,000 in any potential new deal from Liverpool – a request that FSG have clearly declined.

The departure of the Senegal star may mark a new chapter Klopp’s side.

Mane, Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino have become recognised as one of the most potent front threes in world football in recent years, but with the arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto in January and the addition of Nunez from Benfica earlier this week, Liverpool’s frontline is set to look rather different next term.

