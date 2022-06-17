‘DONE DEAL!’ – Sadio Mane’s move to Bayern Munich confirmed and transfer fee revealed by Florian Plettenberg

Sadio Mane’s move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich is a ‘done deal’ according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

There has been speculation surrounding the Senegal international for a number of weeks now and it appears that ‘total agreement’ has been reached between both parties today.

Plettenberg has revealed that the entire transfer fee ‘including bonuses should be less than €40m (£34m)’.

It’s understood that a delegation from Bayern Munich had headed to England today to finalise a deal and it now appears that they’ve had a successful trip – Mane will sign a three-year-deal at the Allianz Arena.

The 30-year-old winger was reportedly requesting a salary in the region of £400,000 per week to remain at Liverpool, a request that FSG were simply not willing to meet.

The former Southampton man has been an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s side since joining in 2015 and has won every major trophy possible on Merseyside.

He’s now ready for a new challenge in the Bundesliga and although we would’ve liked to see him stay, we wish him all the best for the future.

You can see Plettenberg’s tweet below via Twitter:

News #Mané: Transfer fee including bonuses should be less than €40m! @SkySportDE https://t.co/TwR0rrmnHo — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 17, 2022

