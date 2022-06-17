Fabrizio Romano confirms when Divock Origi will complete AC Milan medical and sign contract at Serie A champions

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Divock Origi’s move to AC Milan is edging closer with the Belgian set to undergo his medical and sign the contract next week.

The Belgian will bring his eight-year-long Anfield career to an end at the end of the month which saw him score some massive goals for the club and create special memories.

The San Siro outfit are capturing the 27-year-old’s signature for free after it was agreed by both Origi and Liverpool that he would be allowed to find a new club.

“Divock Origi will fly to Milano next week in order to undergo medical tests and sign the contract as new AC Milan player,” the Italian transfer specialist confirmed on Twitter last night.

We’ve knew for a while that the Belgium International was leaving the club, but to see things starting to materialise is quite emotional.

He was never really a regular starter for the club but with those famous Champions League semi-final goals against Barcelona as well as his strike against Spurs in the Madrid final, he’s firmly recognised as a Liverpool legend.

He’s full of ability and we’ll certainly be keeping an eye out for him and how he’s faring in Milan.

He still has time on his side at just 27 and can therefore be a huge player for the Rossoneri in the coming years.

We at EOTK of course wish big Divock all the best for the future – YNWA.

Divock Origi will fly to Milano next week in order to undergo medical tests and sign the contract as new AC Milan player. 🔴⚫️🇧🇪 #ACMilan Milan are still working on Renato Sanches deal with Lille after full agreement on personal terms with Portuguese midfielder. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2022

