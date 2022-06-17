(Image) Jordan Henderson dedicates post to #StopCyberBullyingDay on his birthday

When most may be sharing the lavish ways in which they are spending their big day, Jordan Henderson was selfless with his birthday post.

The 32-year-old is the longest-serving and one of the most experienced players in the squad, a big reason as to why he was appointed captain and remains to be Jurgen Klopp’s skipper.

Instead of celebrating his 32nd birthday, our No.14 shared an image of his face battered and bruised – alongside the caption: ‘#StopCyberBullyingDay @CybersmileHQ’.

The midfielder also uploaded a further image which read: ‘ONLINE ABUSE HAS REAL WORLD CONSEQUENCES. #STOPCYBERBULLYINGDAY THE CYBERSMILE FOUNDATION’.

It’s not unlike the Sunderland-born player to dedicate his social media platform and time to helping others, this is just yet another example.

The powerful image shows that words can hurt and people need to be more kind to each other online, a strong message from an inspiring individual.

You can view the post by Henderson on his Twitter account:

