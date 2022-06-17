‘It’s nuts man’ – Daniel Sturridge explains why FSG took over at Liverpool instead of any other club

Daniel Sturridge believes he knows why FSG decided to take over at Liverpool over any other side.

The ex-Red took to his Twitter account last night to recap his experience of attending the NBA clash between Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

He labelled the atmosphere as ‘top tier’ and explained that the energy inside the ground was similar to that of Anfield, explaining that ‘FSG chose a club like their city’.

“It’s nuts man. The closest energy I get in an arena/stadium to Anfield is the TD garden in Boston. FSG chose a club like their city. The atmosphere is top tier right now!!,” the 32-year-old tweeted.

FSG have been the owners of the club since October 2010 and maybe John Henry and co. did instantly notice similarities between the city of Boston and Liverpool.

It’s great to see our former striker enjoying himself and praising the Anfield atmosphere.

Most football fans know, even if they don’t like to admit it, but the noise that is often generated in L4 is up there with the best around the world.

The former Chelsea man is currently a Perth Glory player but his contract is expiring at the end of the month.

It appears that he’s just enjoying some time off whilst searching for a place to play his football next season.

It’s clear that he’s still got a lot of affection for Liverpool and often praises the club and shows his support on social media.

He joined from Chelsea back in 2013 and netted 50 goals in 166 appearances for the club – he’s fondly remembered for the deadly partnership he struck up alongside Luis Suarez, with the duo becoming known as SAS.

During the 2013/14 campaign, the pair netted 53 goals in the Premier League and both occupied the two top goal scorer spots – the Uruaguay netted 31 times in 33 appearances whilst the former England international bagged 22 goals in 29 league outings.

Hopefully the Birmingham-born forward can find a club in the coming weeks and enjoy another successful campaign.

You can see our former No. 15’s tweet below via Twitter:

It’s nuts man. The closest energy I get in an arena /stadium to Anfield is the TD garden in Boston. FSG chose a club like their city. The atmosphere is top tier right now !! #NBAFinals2022 pic.twitter.com/GDHAlCM0tR — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) June 17, 2022

