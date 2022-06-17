Jamie Carragher sends emotional farewell message to ‘true Liverpool Legend’ Sadio Mane

Jamie Carragher has thanked Sadio Mane for his services to Liverpool after it was confirmed that the Reds have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for the transfer of the Senegal international.

The 30-year-old will join the Bundesliga giants this summer and bring to an end a stunning seven year career on Merseyside.

The former Southampton man won every major trophy possible during his time at Anfield and is therefore viewed as a ‘legend’ by Carragher and most other Reds supporters.

“My favourite @LFC player of this era, Sadio Mane finally departs 😢 low maintenance high performance & never injured! Trophies & goals galore, a true Liverpool Legend. Thank you Sadio ❤️,” the ex-Red tweeted.

The AFCON winner’s professional attitude and regular world-class performances mean he was a real favourite at Anfield during his time at the club.

Ever since arriving from the Saints in 2015 he’s regularly chipped in with goals and assists and has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players during the German’s time on Merseyside.

Despite losing the Champions League final and ending the Premier League season one point behind Manchester City, Mane did pick up winners medals in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup to ensure his last season at Anfield was a successful one.

Although we would’ve loved for him to have stayed at the club, it appears that he’s now ready for a new challenge in Germany and we wish him all the best for the future.

You can see Carra’s tweet below via his official Twitter account:

My favourite @LFC player of this era, Sadio Mane finally departs 😢 low maintenance high performance & never injured! Trophies & goals galore, a true Liverpool Legend. Thank you Sadio ❤️ https://t.co/X2XrPGEFaX — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 17, 2022

