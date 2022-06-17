Jose Enrique names his two favourite managers that he played under during his 13-year football career

Jose Enrique had the pleasure of playing under Kenny Dalglish, Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Writing on his Twitter account, in response to the question: ‘Your favourite manager you’ve played for?’, the 36-year-old wrote: ‘It will have to be Kenny Dalglish at Liverpool and Chris Hutton at Newcastle’.

It may be a surprise to some that our current boss isn’t included in the Spaniard’s favourite managers, especially after what he has gone on to achieve in his Anfield career.

That is perhaps because the legendary Scotsman signed our former No.3 and gave him a consistent starting role at the club, whereas the German only handed him three games.

Most of the former Villarreal man’s appearances were under the current Leicester City boss though and so it’s perhaps more surprising not to see him.

Chris Hughton is probably a fair shout as well though, with the left-back being handed plenty of opportunities for Newcastle before he made his move to Merseyside.

You can view the post via Enrique’s Twitter post:

It will have to be Kenny daglish at Liverpool and Chris Hutton at Newcastle https://t.co/rq6e7Ozqfe — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) June 16, 2022

